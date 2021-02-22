$ 1.23 Billion Growth in Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 3M Co., BIOLASE Inc., and Brasseler USA | Technavio

Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Key Findings

Dental hygiene devices market value to grow by USD 1.23 billion at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025 38% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the dental handpieces segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Dental hygiene devices market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing number of dental cases is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and poor dietary habits have increased the prevalence of various dental disorders. Besides, the growing global geriatric population has increased the number of patients with dental disorders. All these factors are increasing the demand for various dental services, which is creating significant opportunities for market vendors.

"Growing focus on strategic partnerships and technological advances in dental hygiene devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Major Vendors

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a high-quality curing light that is energy efficient and provides a deep and uniform cure.

BIOLASE Inc.

BIOLASE Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers hygiene laser for dental hygienists. The company is a global leader in dental lasers.

Brasseler USA

Brasseler USA operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of dental hygiene products such as diagnostic instruments, hand instruments, prophy products, instrument kits, and Ultrasonic inserts.

