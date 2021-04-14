$ 1.26 Billion growth expected in Automotive Two-Post Lift Market | 34% growth to originate from APAC | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download a Free Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the automotive two-post lift market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the commercial vehicles segment in 2020.



Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the commercial vehicles segment in 2020. What are the major trends in the market?

The growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts is the major trend in the market.



The growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co., Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, PEAK Corp., Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., and Zonyi Auto Equipment Group are the top players in the market.



BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co., Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, PEAK Corp., Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni Inc., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., and Zonyi Auto Equipment Group are the top players in the market. What is the key market driver?

The market is driven by the growing four-wheeler market.



The market is driven by the growing four-wheeler market. How big is the APAC market?

APAC dominated the market with a 34% share in 2020.

Learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research

Download a Free Sample Report

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co., Ltd., Nussbaum Automotive Solutions, PEAK Corp., Rotary Lift, Stertil-Koni USA Inc., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., and Zonyi Auto Equipment Group are some of the major market participants. The growing four-wheeler market will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive two-post lift market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Two-post Lift Market is segmented as below:

Type

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive two-post lift market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Two-post Lift Market Size

Automotive Two-post Lift Market Trends

Automotive Two-post Lift Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Two-post Lift Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Sample report with detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive IC Market - Global automotive IC market is segmented by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), semiconductor type (discrete, logic, micro components, analog, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Solenoid Market - Global automotive solenoid market is segmented by application (engine and control systems, chassis, safety, and security systems, HVAC, body controls, and interiors, and fuel emission control systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive two-post lift market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive two-post lift market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive two-post lift market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive two-post lift market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by vehicle type

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by vehicle type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BendPak Inc.

Challenger Lifts Inc.

EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd.

Nussbaum Automotive Solutions

PEAK Corp.

Rotary Lift

Stertil-Koni USA Inc.

Inc. SUGIYASU Co. Ltd.

Zonyi Auto Equipment Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-two-post-lift-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio