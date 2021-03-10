$ 1.28 Billion Growth in Document Scanner Market 2020-2024 | Insights on Major Vendors and Key Offerings | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global 3D Scanner Market - Global 3D scanner market is segmented by product (short-range, medium-range, and long-range), technology (laser triangulation and structured light), end-user (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, architecture and engineering, aerospace and defense, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Document Capture Software Market - Global document capture software market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, government legal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Major Three Document Scanner Market Participants:

Avision Inc.

Avision Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers various document scanners such as AD225WN, AD345 series, AD345F, and other models.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Brother Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others. The company offers mobile and desktop scanners.

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. operates its business through segments such as Office, Imaging system, Medical system, and Industry and others. The company offers personal scanners, workgroup scanners, departmental scanners, production scanners, and network scanners.

Document Scanner Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Document scanner market is segmented as below:

Application

Government



BFSI



IT



Healthcare



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America



The document scanner market is driven by the increasing use of high-speed document scanners. In addition, other factors such as the need to adhere to industry sustainability standards are expected to trigger the document scanner market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

