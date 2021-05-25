$ 1.34 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Precision Cable Assemblies LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the increasing penetration of automotive electronics, the increasing use of advanced materials for wire harness, and the increasing demand for HEVs will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

· Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive engine wiring harness market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Precision Cable Assemblies LLC, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market size

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market trends

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market industry analysis

The increasing penetration of automotive electronics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the reliability issues leading to product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive engine wiring harness market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive engine wiring harness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive engine wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive engine wiring harness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive engine wiring harness market vendors

