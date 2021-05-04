$ 1.34 Billion growth expected in Elevator and Escalator Market in the US | 4.17% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | Elevators Segment to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

The rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in the US led to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns in 2020. This compelled elevator and escalator manufacturers to temporarily halt their production activities. Also, the decline in business activities reduced the demand for elevators and escalators. However, the market started gaining momentum in 2021 with the removal of lockdown restrictions and the resumption of business activities in the US.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as changing demographics, rising demand for modernization and maintenance, and increasing adoption of smart homes.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Elevator and Escalator Market in the US: Opportunities

Many building owners in the US are making significant investments in improving their aging infrastructure and adapt to the latest technologies. Also, elevators have a lifespan of 20 years and there is a high number of aging skyscrapers in the country that require modernization activities. Moreover, the increased construction of multi-use buildings led by rapid urbanization is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Elevator and Escalator Market in the US: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the elevators segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the low cost of elevators compared to other modern technologies. In addition, the rising demand for multifamily buildings and increasing government spending on transport and public infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Elevator and Escalator Market in the US: Major Vendors

Otis Worldwide Corp.

The company designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a wide range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways to customers for residential and commercial buildings and infrastructure projects. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

Savaria Corp.

The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a wide portfolio of products including stairlifts, wheelchair platform lifts for both commercial and residential applications. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

The company offers modernization solutions to reduce costs, increase energy efficiency, and many more. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

The company offers elevator components such as shaft accessories, lift machines, and many more. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the elevator and escalator market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Escalators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

New installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Modernization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Prysmian Spa

Savaria Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp Elevator AG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

