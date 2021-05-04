$ 1.34 Billion growth expected in Elevator and Escalator Market in the US | 4.17% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | Elevators Segment to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The elevator and escalator market in the US by product (elevators and escalators) and service (new installation, maintenance, and modernization) has been added to Technavio's offering. The elevator and escalator market is expected to grow by USD 1.34 billion, registering a CAGR of about 5% during 2021-2025.
Request a Free Sample Report to Know More
The rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in the US led to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns in 2020. This compelled elevator and escalator manufacturers to temporarily halt their production activities. Also, the decline in business activities reduced the demand for elevators and escalators. However, the market started gaining momentum in 2021 with the removal of lockdown restrictions and the resumption of business activities in the US.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as changing demographics, rising demand for modernization and maintenance, and increasing adoption of smart homes.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Download Our Free Sample Report
Elevator and Escalator Market in the US: Opportunities
Many building owners in the US are making significant investments in improving their aging infrastructure and adapt to the latest technologies. Also, elevators have a lifespan of 20 years and there is a high number of aging skyscrapers in the country that require modernization activities. Moreover, the increased construction of multi-use buildings led by rapid urbanization is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
Elevator and Escalator Market in the US: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the elevators segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the low cost of elevators compared to other modern technologies. In addition, the rising demand for multifamily buildings and increasing government spending on transport and public infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the elevator and escalator market and had decided to increase their market share in the US region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing
Elevator and Escalator Market in the US: Major Vendors
Otis Worldwide Corp.
The company designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a wide range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways to customers for residential and commercial buildings and infrastructure projects. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.
Savaria Corp.
The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a wide portfolio of products including stairlifts, wheelchair platform lifts for both commercial and residential applications. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.
thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
The company offers modernization solutions to reduce costs, increase energy efficiency, and many more. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.
WITTUR HOLDING GmbH
The company offers elevator components such as shaft accessories, lift machines, and many more. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.
Schindler Holding Ltd.
The company offers a wide range of elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the elevator and escalator market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report
Related Reports on Elevator and Escalator Market:
Elevator and Escalator Market in Germany – Elevator and escalator market in Germany is segmented by product (elevator and escalator) and service (maintenance, new installations, and modernization).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market – Global advanced HVAC controls market is segmented by product (sensors, field devices, and level controllers), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Facility Management Services Market in North America – Facility management services market in North America is segmented by end-user (commercial buildings, government buildings, and residential buildings), service (soft services and hard services), and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Residential Air Quality Control Services Market – Global residential air quality control services market is segmented by end-user (apartments and standalone houses), service (maintenance and cleaning), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Industrial Belt Tensioners Market – Global industrial belt tensioners market is segmented by type (automatic and non-automatic) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Elevators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Escalators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- New installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Modernization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Fujitec Co. Ltd.
- KONE Corp.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Prysmian Spa
- Savaria Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
- WITTUR HOLDING GmbH
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-in-us-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article