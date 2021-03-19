$ 1,381 Billion Growth in Global Sports Tourism Market 2020-2024 | Featuring BAC Sports Ltd., DTB Sports Hospitality, and Event Management Ltd. among others | Technavio

Download Free Sample

The sports tourism market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Sports Tourism Market Participants:

BAC Sports Ltd.

BAC Sports Ltd. operates its business through the Sports segment. The company offers packages for sports events.

DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd.

DTB Sports Hospitality and Event Management Ltd. operates its business through the Events segment. The company offers packages for sports events.

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

Great Atlantic Sports Travel operates its business through the Packages segment. The company offers packages for sports events.

Sports Tourism Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports tourism market is segmented as below:

Product

Soccer Tourism



Cricket Tourism



Tennis Tourism



Others

Type

Domestic Sports Tourism



International Sports Tourism

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

The sports tourism market is driven by the increasing number of sporting events. In addition, other factors such as the rising focus on seating capacity expansion are expected to trigger the sports tourism market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

