$ 1.49 Billion Growth in Natural Fiber Composites Market During 2020-2024 | 38% Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio
Aug 23, 2021, 10:55 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural fiber composites market in the Commodity Chemicals industry is poised to grow by $ 1.49 bn during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the natural fiber composites market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 5%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as demand for environment-friendly composites will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low strength of NFCs in comparison to synthetic composites will hurdle the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The natural fiber composites market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Natural Fiber Composites Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Wood Fiber
- Non-wood Fiber
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the natural fiber composites market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AZEK Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., FlexForm Technologies, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG, PolyOne Corp., Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH, TECNARO GmbH, Trex Co. Inc., UPM-Kymmene Corp., and Weyerhaeuser Company.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Natural Fiber Composites Market size
- Natural Fiber Composites Market trends
- Natural Fiber Composites Market industry analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the natural fiber composites market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist natural fiber composites market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the natural fiber composites market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the natural fiber composites market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural fiber composites market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Building and Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electrical and Electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-wood fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- The AZEK Co. LLC
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- FlexForm Technologies
- JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG
- PolyOne Corp.
- Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH
- TECNARO GmbH
- Trex Co. Inc.
- UPM-Kymmene Corp.
- Weyerhaeuser Company
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
