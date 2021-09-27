$ 1.52 Bn growth opportunity in Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 14.38% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Technological innovations for product differentiation and an increase in waterborne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Household Water Purifier Filter Market is segmented as below:

Technology

RO Purification Filters



Gravity-based Purification Filters



UV Purification Filters

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the household water purifier filter market in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Household Water Purifier Filter Market size

Household Water Purifier Filter Market trends

Household Water Purifier Filter Market industry analysis

Market trends such as high penetration of low-cost household water purifiers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of packaged drinking water may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household water purifier filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist household water purifier filter market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household water purifier filter market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household water purifier filter market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household water purifier filter market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

RO purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gravity-based purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UV purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Amway Corp.

EcoWater Systems LLC

Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.

Honeywell International Inc.

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Pentair Plc

Unilever Group

Whirlpool Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

