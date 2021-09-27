$ 1.52 Bn growth opportunity in Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025 | Technavio estimates 14.38% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic

Sep 27, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.52 billion is expected in the household water purifier filter market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the household water purifier filter market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. Technological innovations for product differentiation and an increase in waterborne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Household Water Purifier Filter Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- RO Purification Filters
- Gravity-based Purification Filters
- UV Purification Filters
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the household water purifier filter market in the household appliances industry include 3M Co., Amway Corp., EcoWater Systems LLC, Haier Smart Home Co. LTD., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Unilever Group, and Whirlpool Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Household Water Purifier Filter Market size
- Household Water Purifier Filter Market trends
- Household Water Purifier Filter Market industry analysis
Market trends such as high penetration of low-cost household water purifiers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of packaged drinking water may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household water purifier filter market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Household Water Purifier Filter Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist household water purifier filter market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the household water purifier filter market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the household water purifier filter market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household water purifier filter market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- RO purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gravity-based purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UV purification filters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Amway Corp.
- EcoWater Systems LLC
- Haier Smart Home Co. LTD.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KENT RO Systems Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Pentair Plc
- Unilever Group
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
