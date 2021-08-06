$ 1.65 bn growth in Electric Wire And Cable Market In India in Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 PRNewswire/ -- The electric wire and cable market in India in the electrical components & equipment industry is poised to grow by $1.65 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the electric wire and cable market in India will progress at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as growth in renewable power generation in India, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and increase in investment in metro railways will offer immense growth opportunities. Furthermore, an increase in sales of HVDC power cables is likely to emerge as one of the key electric wire and cable market trends in India. However, compliance with regulations may threaten the growth of the market.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric wire and cable market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download Our Report Right Here:
www.technavio.com/report/electric-wire-and-cable-market-in-india-industry-analysis
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
|
Report Metrics
|
Report Details
|
Base Year Considered
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Forecast Unit
|
Billion
|
Segments Covered
|
By End-user and Type
|
Geographies Covered
|
India
|
Companies Covered
|
Apar Industries Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Havells India Ltd., KEI Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Polycab India Ltd., RR Kabel Ltd., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd., Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd., and V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India is segmented as below:
- End-User
- Railway
- Power
- Construction
- Telecom
- Others
- Type
- Power Cable
- Specialty Cable
Indian railways have emerged as the largest revenue-generating end-user segment in the electric wire and cable market in India. The considerable inflow of investments from the Government of India toward developing high-speed rail projects will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the electric wire and cable market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as low pricing to compete in the market, which in turn, will lead the market to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
|
Related Products
|
Similar Reports
|
Report
|
Incremental Growth
|
CAGR
|
$33.74 bn
|
9.00%
|
$2.47 bn
|
4.24%
|
$151.56 mn
|
7.39%
Electric Wire and Cable Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric wire and cable market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric wire and cable market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric wire and cable market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric wire and cable market vendors in India
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Railway - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Power cable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Specialty cable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apar Industries Ltd.
- Finolex Cables Ltd.
- Havells India Ltd.
- KEI Industries Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Polycab India Ltd.
- RR Kabel Ltd.
- Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd.
- Syska Led Lights Pvt. Ltd.
- V-Guard Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article