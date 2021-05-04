$ 1.68 Billion growth expected in 360-Degree Camera Market | 18.45% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of lockdowns negatively affected and delayed manufacturing activities across the world. This negatively impacted the sales of 360-degree cameras in 2020. However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 with the implementation of social distancing measures and the growing demand for VR games.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the improving demand for VR headsets led by the growth of the VR content market and enhanced consumer experience.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

360-Degree Camera Market: Opportunities

Businesses across various industries are increasing the use of 360-degree cameras for promotional activities. For instance, Rolls Royce is using 360-degree cameras to shoot 360-degree videos to advertise its vehicles and give its customers a life-like showroom experience. Similarly, the French government is undertaking various initiatives to promote the technology by introducing aerial panoramas and 360-degree virtual tours of Paris. Many companies are expected to follow this trend to keep up in their respective markets, thereby creating significant opportunities in the 360-degree camera market.

360-Degree Camera Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the professional segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing popularity of 360-degree movies and the growth of the entertainment industry. In addition, the rising adoption of 360-degree cameras by event management companies is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

360-Degree Camera Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in APAC and Europe. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing popularity of VR games. Also, the presence of a strong gaming population and the proliferation of movie studios are expected to foster the growth of the 360-degree camera market in North America during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the 360-degree camera market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

360-Degree Camera Market: Major Vendors

Fujitsu Ltd.

The company offers 360 camera support for Facebook recording, YouTube live streaming with video resolution of 2048 x 1024 30 fps and still image resolution of 2304 x 1152.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

The company offers a portable 360-degree camera that supports convenient social media sharing. With dual 13MP cameras, it can take 5K photos and 2K videos at 30fps.

Koninklijke Philips NV

The company offers a 360-degree camera for a true 360 degree Full HD panoramic view showing no dead angles, including interior and exterior monitoring.

LG Electronics Inc.

The company offers the LG 360 CAM. It helps to record full 13 MP 360-degree photos and 360-degree video in 2K. It also allows smartphones to be used as remote controls to see what is being recorded in real-time.

Sony Corp.

The company offers a 360-degree hemisphere view camera featuring a high resolution 12 MP sensor, in-camera dewrapping, video analytics, intelligent dynamic noise reduction, and other features.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the 360-degree camera market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Camera Market – Global digital camera market is segmented by type (digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras, compact digital cameras, bridge compact digital cameras, and mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Underwater Camera Market – Global underwater camera market is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and Distribution Channel (offline and online).

Global Camera Accessories Market – Global camera accessories market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), type (lenses, bags and cases, tripods, batteries and chargers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Action Camera Market – Global action camera market is segmented by technology (ultra HD and HD), end-user (commercial and residential), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

