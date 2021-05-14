$ 1.78 Billion growth expected in Anesthesia Devices Market | 6.75% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 14, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global anesthesia devices market by product (anesthesia delivery machines, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia vaporizers, and anesthesia disposables) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global anesthesia devices market is expected to grow by USD 1.78 billion, at a CAGR of over 7% during 2021-2025.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the anesthesia devices market in 2020. The market witnessed an increase in the demand for anesthesia devices for ventilation in COVID-19 patients. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness steady growth, owing to the continued rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of rescheduled surgeries.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors, and advances in anesthesia technology.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Anesthesia Devices Market: Opportunities
The prevalence of chronic diseases and the number of cataract surgeries are increasing across the globe. For instance, the number of hip replacement and total knee replacement surgeries in the EU-5 increased from approximately 1,064,756 procedures in 2010 to 1,216,933 procedures in 2016. Moreover, many countries across the world are witnessing strong growth in the geriatric population. Many such factors are expected to provide several growth opportunities for anesthesia devices market vendors during the forecast period.
Anesthesia Devices Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the anesthesia delivery machines segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of mobile anesthesia delivery machines by end-users. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Anesthesia Devices Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Asia. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, the increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors. Also, the rising number of ASCs is expected to contribute to the growth of the anesthesia devices market in North America during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the anesthesia devices market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Anesthesia Devices Market: Major Vendors
Ambu AS
The company offers products namely AuraGain Disposable Laryngeal Mask, SPUR II - Disposable Resuscitator, and other products.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
The company offers spinal needles namely Spinocan, Penca. It also offers epidural anesthetic equipment, peripheral/regional anesthetic equipment, and other products.
General Electric Co.
The company offers Avance CS Anesthesia Delivery System, Aisys CS Anesthesia Delivery System, and other products.
Koninklijke Philips NV
The company offers the devices such as CX50 Regional anesthesia, Event Surveillance, patient monitoring decision support system, and other products.
Smiths Group Plc
The company offers the products CSEcure Spinal and Epidural Needle Assemblies, Acapella Choice Vibratory PEP Therapy System, and other products.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the anesthesia devices market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Related Reports on Anesthesia Devices Market:
Global Anesthesia Disposables Market – Global anesthesia disposables market is segmented by product (LMAs, breathing circuits, ETTs, resuscitators, and anesthesia face masks) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Global Anesthesia Laryngeal Masks Market – Global anesthesia laryngeal masks market is segmented by product (single-use laryngeal masks and reusable laryngeal masks) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
