$ 1.86 bn growth in Ethoxylates Market from Specialty Chemicals Industry with BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Evonik Industries AG Emerging as Prominent Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 30, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The ethoxylates market is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period. The ethoxylates market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Discover Specialty Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
The market is driven by the increasing use of alcohol ethoxylates. In addition, growing applications of ethoxylates and increasing demand for surfactants in developing countries are going to boost market's growth. However, fluctuating crude oil prices and lowering the potential use of ethoxylates in North America are some of the key factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the next few years.
This ethoxylates market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The ethoxylates market report includes analysis based on End-user, Type, and Geography segments. The household and personal care products segment will account for the largest market share by end-users during the forecast period. By type, Alcohol ethoxylates was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 and will continue to retain their dominance in the market. In terms of geography, 44% of the growth will originate from APAC due to the increase in the demand for fatty alcohol ethoxylates in China and Japan.
The ethoxylates market covers the following areas:
Ethoxylates Market Sizing
Ethoxylates Market Forecast
Ethoxylates Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corp.
- India Glycols Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sasol Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Co.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
Surface Disinfectants Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Fragrance Ingredients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Household and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Alcohol ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fatty amine ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fatty acid ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Methyl ester ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Glyceride ethoxylates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Huntsman Corp.
- India Glycols Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Sasol Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Stepan Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article