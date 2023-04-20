1 Facial Skin Device Brand Spa Sciences Receives FDA Clearance for its IPL Device LEXI for Home-Use Hair Removal

Devices not cleared by the FDA are being sold in the USA! Buying non-FDA cleared devices can cause injury. Spa Sciences launches LEXI after receiving FDA clearance for effective treatment. IPL devices are considered medical devices and have rigorous requirements. Spa Sciences launches LEXI IPL device for permanent hair removal after FDA clearance bringing customers a lifetime of hair removal in a single device. Get safe and affordable permanent hair removal in the comfort of your home with LEXI.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Sciences, the #1 facial skin device brand in the United States, announces it has been granted FDA clearance for its newest IPL device LEXI for a permanent home-use hair removal solution.

IPL stands for intense pulsed light. It works similarly to laser hair removal, only it's way easier and safer to do at home. LEXI is a handheld device that targets unwanted hairs at the root and destroys them with light pulses without burning or damaging your skin. It stops hair from growing back for long-term hair reduction from the comfort of your home.

An IPL is considered a medical device which requires FDA authorization before it can be sold legally in the U.S. "There are a number of IPL devices to choose from on Amazon and elsewhere the vast majority of which are not legally cleared by the FDA, so consumers need to be careful when purchasing an IPL and make sure the product they select from Amazon is FDA approved or cleared as required by law," said co-founder and president Michael Friend. "Our LEXI IPL hair removal device has undergone rigorous trials to ensure that the device is safe, effective and FDA compliant so our customers can purchase LEXI with confidence, knowing treatment will be effective and safe."

About LEXI by Spa Sciences

LEXI is a noninvasive Intensive Pulse Light therapy device, FDA cleared for the removal of unwanted hair long-term or permanently. Boasting an impressive 1,000,000 flashes capacity - enough for a lifetime of hair removal - the cutting-edge hair removal technology of LEXI is incredibly effective at visibly reducing or eliminating hair growth and features auto flash, skin sensors, and digital screen for easy and safe hair removal.

About Spa Sciences

Spa Sciences is the #1 facial skin device brand in the U.S., according to Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Spa Sciences is a leading expert in developing and innovating affordable skin technologies that have redefined at-home skin care treatments to bring the spa experience home through advanced beauty & wellness devices.

