$ 10.24 Billion Growth Expected in Wearable Medical Devices Market | Key Drivers, Trends, COVID-19 Analysis & Major Vendor Offerings| Technavio

The therapeutic medical devices segment will generate maximum revenue in the wearable medical devices market, owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, chronic pain, respiratory disorders, and hearing disorders. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Wearable Medical Devices Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

High prevalence of hearing impairment

Increasing adoption of technologically advanced wearable medical devices

In addition, the report identifies the emergence of innovative wearable medical devices as a major trend in the wearable medical devices market. The emergence of the latest technologies such as system-on-chip (SoC) and chip-scale package (CSP) has enabled manufacturers to develop compact, light, and ergonomic medical devices. Also, the incorporation of technologies such as the 32-bit ARM architecture and wireless technologies like ANT+ and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) has facilitated the development of wearable medical devices that consume less power and provide a longer battery life. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable medical devices market during the forecast period.

Wearable Medical Devices Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers a wide range of medical devices such as Versa Lite Edition, Fitbit Ionic, INSPIRE and INSPIRE HR, Charge 3m, and Versa 2.

Apple Inc.: The company offers wearable medical devices such as Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 3.

BioTelemetry Inc.: The company offers wearable medical devices such as MCOT Patch, MCT 3 Lead (MCT 3L), wEvent, and ePatch.

Demant AS: The company offers products such as Oticon Xceed, Rechargeable miniRITE T R, and Captivate.

Garmin Ltd.: The company offers Venu, vívoactive 4S, vívofit jr. 2, vívosmart 4, vívomove 3/3S, vívomove Style, vívomove Luxe, vívoactive 4, and Garmin Connect.

Global Assistive Technology Market – Global assistive technology market is segmented by devices (sensory aids, mobility aids, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Connected Medical Devices Market – Global connected medical devices market is segmented by product (connected capital-intensive devices, connected physiological monitors, and connected wearable medical devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

