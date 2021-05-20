$ 10.55 Bn growth expected in Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market | Aging Vehicle Fleet to Boost Growth | Technavio

Request Our Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aer Manufacturing, LP, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Renault SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The aging vehicle fleet will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70575

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the remanufactured automotive parts market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aer Manufacturing, LP, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Renault SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market size

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market trends

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market industry analysis

An increase in vehicle miles driven is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rising adoption of EVs may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market - Global automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented by Service (Tires, Wear and tear parts, Collision body, Batteries, and Others), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market - Global automotive rubber hoses market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist remanufactured automotive parts market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the remanufactured automotive parts market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the remanufactured automotive parts market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of remanufactured automotive parts market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATC Drivetrain

BBB Industries LLC

Borg Automotive AS

Cardone Industries Inc.

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)

Jasper Engines and Transmissions

Renault SA

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/remanufactured-automotive-parts-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/remanufactured-automotive-parts-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Auto-V6_004_wk21_report&utm_content=IRTNTR70575

