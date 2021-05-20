$ 10.55 Bn growth expected in Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market | Aging Vehicle Fleet to Boost Growth | Technavio
May 20, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global remanufactured automotive parts market is set to grow by USD 10.55 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request Our Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aer Manufacturing, LP, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Renault SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The aging vehicle fleet will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70575
Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the remanufactured automotive parts market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aer Manufacturing, LP, ATC Drivetrain, BBB Industries LLC, Borg Automotive AS, Cardone Industries Inc., Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.), Jasper Engines and Transmissions, Renault SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market size
- Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market trends
- Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market industry analysis
An increase in vehicle miles driven is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the rising adoption of EVs may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market - Global automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented by Service (Tires, Wear and tear parts, Collision body, Batteries, and Others), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Rubber Hoses Market - Global automotive rubber hoses market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Remanufactured Automotive Parts Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist remanufactured automotive parts market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the remanufactured automotive parts market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the remanufactured automotive parts market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of remanufactured automotive parts market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Vehicle type
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ATC Drivetrain
- BBB Industries LLC
- Borg Automotive AS
- Cardone Industries Inc.
- Daimler Trucks North America LLC (Detroit Diesel Corp.)
- Jasper Engines and Transmissions
- Renault SA
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/remanufactured-automotive-parts-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/remanufactured-automotive-parts-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Auto-V6_004_wk21_report&utm_content=IRTNTR70575
Share this article