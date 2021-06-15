$ 10.69 Billion growth expected in Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The point of care diagnostics market is driven by the growing geriatric population. In addition, the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics is expected to trigger the point of care diagnostics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Major Five Point of Care Diagnostics Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brand, i-STAT System.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brand, BD Veritor.

Danaher Corp.: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brand, HemoCue.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brands, Accu-Chek, Accutrend, CoaguChek, cobas, Reflotron, and other brands.

PerkinElmer Inc.: The company offers the point of care Preeclampsia Detection Kit which provides fast aid in diagnosis for women with suspected pre-eclampsia.

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Point of care diagnostics market is segmented as below:

Product

Hematology Diagnostics



Infectious Disease Diagnostics



Rapid Cardiovascular Diagnostics



Rapid Coagulation Diagnostics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Homecare Settings



Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

