$ 10.69 Billion growth expected in Global Point Of Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., and Danaher Corp. will emerge as major point of care diagnostics market participants during 2020-2024
Jun 15, 2021
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The point of care diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 10.69 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the point of care diagnostics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
The point of care diagnostics market is driven by the growing geriatric population. In addition, the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics is expected to trigger the point of care diagnostics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
Major Five Point of Care Diagnostics Market Participants:
Abbott Laboratories: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brand, i-STAT System.
Becton, Dickinson and Co.: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brand, BD Veritor.
Danaher Corp.: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brand, HemoCue.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.: The company offers POC diagnostics under the brands, Accu-Chek, Accutrend, CoaguChek, cobas, Reflotron, and other brands.
PerkinElmer Inc.: The company offers the point of care Preeclampsia Detection Kit which provides fast aid in diagnosis for women with suspected pre-eclampsia.
Point Of Care Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Point of care diagnostics market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hematology Diagnostics
- Infectious Disease Diagnostics
- Rapid Cardiovascular Diagnostics
- Rapid Coagulation Diagnostics
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- End-user
- Hospitals And Clinics
- Homecare Settings
- Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
