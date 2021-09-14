$ 10.72 Bn growth in Global Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Demand for Packaged Foods and Beverages to Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airlite Plastics Co., Dart Container Corp., F Bender Ltd., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., and TOMY Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increase in the demand for packaged foods and beverages has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of quality and high costs of raw materials might hamper the market growth.

Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cups and Lids Market is segmented as below:

Product

Cups



Lids

Material

Plastic



Paper And Paperboard



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cups and lids market report covers the following areas:

Cups and Lids Market size

Cups and Lids Market trends

Cups and Lids Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market as one of the prime reasons driving the cups and lids market growth during the next few years.

Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cups and Lids Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cups and Lids Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cups and lids market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cups and lids market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cups and lids market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cups and lids market vendors

