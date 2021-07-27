$ 10.78 Billion growth expected in Wall Decor Market in the US during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 10.78 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the wall décor market in the US to register a CAGR of almost 10%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing culture of gifting will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Wall Décor Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation
Wall Décor Market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Wall Art
- Picture Frames
- Wall Clock
- Other Decorative Accents
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Wall Décor Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the wall décor market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Wall Décor Market in US size
- Wall Décor Market in US trends
- Wall Décor Market in US industry analysis
The growing residential construction market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising competition, increasing price war, and reducing profit margins may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wall décor market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Wall Décor Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the wall décor market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the wall décor market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wall décor market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall décor market vendors in US
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on market and recovery from pandemic
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wall art - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Picture frames - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wall clock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other decorative accents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
- Franchise Concepts Inc.
- Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.
- Lowe's Companies Inc.
- Target Corp.
- The Home Depot Inc.
- Walmart Inc.
- Wayfair Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
