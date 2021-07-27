$ 10.78 Billion growth expected in Wall Decor Market in the US during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the wall decor market vendor landscape.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing culture of gifting will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wall Décor Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Wall Décor Market in US is segmented as below:

Product

Wall Art



Picture Frames



Wall Clock



Other Decorative Accents

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Wall Décor Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the wall décor market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Franchise Concepts Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Wayfair Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Wall Décor Market in US size

Wall Décor Market in US trends

Wall Décor Market in US industry analysis

The growing residential construction market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising competition, increasing price war, and reducing profit margins may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wall décor market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Wall Décor Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the wall décor market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the wall décor market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wall décor market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wall décor market vendors in US

