10th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards Winners Announced **

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce this year's winners of the 10th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards. Renowned globally for its recognition of leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, The M&A Advisor created this awards program to honor the emerging leaders of our industry, and to promote mentorship and professional development of the talented young professionals in our midst.

"The Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards—originally known as the '40 Under 40 Awards'—were created in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the outstanding young professionals who have reached a significant level of success while still under the age of 40. These impressive young professionals have made notable contributions to our industry and to their communities. Truly, the Emerging Leader Awardees we are honoring are the best and the brightest. They are the future of the M&A, finance, and turnaround industry," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder of The M&A Advisor.

The 2019 award winners were chosen from a pool of prominent nominees identified for their notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Evaluation of the nominees and selection of the winners was completed by an independent judging panel made up of prominent members and experts in the M&A, finance, and turnaround community.

"Based on their exemplary achievements to date, we believe these 2019 Emerging Leader Award winners will continue to have a significant and positive effect on the advancement of our industry going forward. With the support of the business, philanthropic, and academic communities, we've created a connected leadership community here that will empower these successful young professionals to continue to improve and impact their own and others' life experiences throughout their career," added Mr. Aguinaldo.

On Tuesday, September 17, The M&A Advisor will host a black tie Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan to introduce the 2019 Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and to celebrate their achievements. The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2019 Emerging Leaders Summit—an exclusive event bringing current and past Emerging Leaders Awards winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts.

