$ 11.7 Bn growth opportunity in Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Systems Software Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global identity and access management market is set to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the identity and access management market to register a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our global identity and access management report offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as increase in data thefts across the globe and the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) networks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The identity and access management market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Identity and Access Management Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Large Enterprises
- Government Organizations
- SMEs
- Deployment
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the identity and access management market in the systems software industry include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte LLP, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Identity and Access Management Market size
- Identity and Access Management Market trends
- Identity and Access Management Market industry analysis
The growing adoption of IDaaS solutions is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the threat from open-source IAM solutions may hinder the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the identity and access management market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist identity and access management market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the identity and access management market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the identity and access management market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of identity and access management market vendors
