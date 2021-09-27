$ 11.7 Bn growth opportunity in Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Systems Software Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Factors such as increase in data thefts across the globe and the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) networks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The identity and access management market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Identity and Access Management Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Large Enterprises



Government Organizations



SMEs

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the identity and access management market in the systems software industry include Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte LLP, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Identity and Access Management Market size

Identity and Access Management Market trends

Identity and Access Management Market industry analysis

The growing adoption of IDaaS solutions is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the threat from open-source IAM solutions may hinder the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the identity and access management market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Identity and Access Management Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist identity and access management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the identity and access management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the identity and access management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of identity and access management market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Deloitte LLP

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

