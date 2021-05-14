$ 13.72 Billion growth expected in Antibiotics Market | 5.10% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | Asia to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of lockdowns due to the spread of COVID-19 forced many manufacturing units to halt their operations temporarily. However, pharmaceutical manufacturers, including antibiotics manufacturers were allowed to operate with limited capacity under the safety guidelines laid down by the governments. This impacted the market growth to a certain extent in 2020. But the market is expected to recover and register healthy growth over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of various diseases and their treatments, and special regulatory designations.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Antibiotics Market: Opportunities

The misuse or overuse of antibiotics by people is leading to the emergence of microorganisms with new resistant strains that are difficult to treat using antibiotics. This is creating the need for the development of new antibiotic drugs. Besides, the market has been witnessing strong growth in the geriatric population across the world. For instance, in 2018, 18% of the total population accounted for people aged 65 and above in the UK and 21% of the total population in Germany was aged 65 and above. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities for antibiotic manufacturers.

Antibiotics Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the broad-spectrum antibiotics segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the effectiveness of broad-spectrum antibiotics against a wide range of microorganisms, including Gram-positive and Gram-negative agents. Also, the rising prevalence of bacterial infections in the sub-economical parts of the underdeveloped and developing regions is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Antibiotics Market: Segmentation by Geography

Asia held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in Asia can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved healthcare infrastructure. In addition, an increase in the aging population is expected to contribute to the growth of the antibiotics market in Asia during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the antibiotics market and had decided to increase their market share in the Asia region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Antibiotics Market: Major Vendors

AstraZeneca Plc

The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as Zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam, previously known as CAZ AVI).

Bayer AG

The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as CIPRO (ciprofloxacin hydrochloride) tablets.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as BACTRIM and BACTRIM DS.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as ASTRIX (aspirin) capsules.

Pfizer Inc.

The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as ZOSYN (piperacillin and tazobactam) injection.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the antibiotics market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

