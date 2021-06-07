$ 13.75 Billion growth expected in Global Hair Color Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in product formulation and formats, growth in novelty color segment as premium product, and influence through social media and blogging.

The hair color market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the influence of social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the hair color market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hair color market covers the following areas:

Hair Color Market Sizing

Hair Color Market Forecast

Hair Color Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Temporary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Combe Inc.

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

L'Oreal SA

New Avon Co.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

