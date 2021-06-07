$ 13.75 Billion growth expected in Global Hair Color Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair color market is poised to grow by USD 13.75 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report on the hair color market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation in product formulation and formats, growth in novelty color segment as premium product, and influence through social media and blogging.
The hair color market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the influence of social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the hair color market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hair color market covers the following areas:
Hair Color Market Sizing
Hair Color Market Forecast
Hair Color Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Combe Inc.
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- New Avon Co.
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Temporary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
