$ 134.06 Billion Growth in Sports Betting Market 2020-2024 | Digital Revolution to Emerge as Key Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports betting market is poised to grow by USD 134.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Sports Betting Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the sports betting market.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Platform, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the platform, the market saw maximum growth in the offline segment in 2019.

Increasing commercialization of sports events is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

888 Holdings Plc, bet365, Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the digital revolution.

APAC dominated the market with a 49% share in 2019.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings Plc, bet365, Churchill Downs Inc., Flutter Entertainment Plc, GVC Holdings Plc, Kindred Group Plc, Sportech Plc, The Stars Group Inc., Webis Holdings Plc, and William Hill Plc are some of the major market participants. Digital revolution will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this sports betting market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sports Betting Market is segmented as below:

Platform

Offline



Online

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sports betting market report covers the following areas:

Sports Betting Market Size

Sports Betting Market Trends

Sports Betting Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing commercialization of sports events as one of the prime reasons driving the Sports Betting Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sports Betting Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports betting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports betting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports betting market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports betting market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

bet365

Churchill Downs Inc.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

GVC Holdings Plc

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

The Stars Group Inc.

Webis Holdings Plc

William Hill Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

