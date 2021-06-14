$ 14.31 Billion growth expected in Global Diabetes Management Devices Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The diabetes management devices market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The diabetes management devices market is driven by the rising global burden of diabetes. In addition, the growing demand for advanced insulin delivery devices and favorable government initiatives are expected to trigger the diabetes management devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Major Five Diabetes Management Devices Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers a wide range of diabetes management devices such as FREESTYLE LIBRE 3, FREESTYLE LIBRE 2, FREESTYLE OPTIUM / PRECISION NEO, and others.

B. Braun Melsungen AG: The company offers a wide range of diabetes management devices such as Omnitest 5, Omnican fine, Solofix safety and others.

Bionime Corp.: The company offers diabetes monitoring devices such as Max / Max Plus, GE Glucose Meter GM550, and others.

Novo Nordisk AS: The company offers a wide range of diabetes management devices such as NovoPen 4, NovoPen 5, NovoPen Echo, FlexPen, and others.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers Insulin Lispro Injection, Insulin Lispro Protamine and Insulin Lispro Injectable Suspension Mix75/25 KwikPen, Insulin Lispro Injection Junior KwikPen, and others.

Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Diabetes management devices market is segmented as below:

Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices



Insulin Delivery Systems

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

