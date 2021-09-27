$ 14.44 bn growth in Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025 Analyzing Growth in Housewares and Specialties Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 10:30 ET
The household cleaning products market is poised to grow by USD 14.44 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the household cleaning products market to be progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's latest market research report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension and growing online sales of household cleaning products and aggressive marketing income will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Household Cleaning Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Surface Cleaners
- Dishwashing Products
- Toilet Cleaners
- Other Cleaning Agents (bleach)
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the household cleaning products market in the houseware and specialties industry include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Household Cleaning Products Market size
- Household Cleaning Products Market trends
- Household Cleaning Products Market industry analysis
The growth in the housing market and increasing disposable income are likely to emerge as major trends in the market. However, balancing production cost, price, and quality of products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household cleaning products market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist household cleaning products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the household cleaning products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the household cleaning products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household cleaning products market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
