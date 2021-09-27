$ 14.44 bn growth in Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025 Analyzing Growth in Housewares and Specialties Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension and growing online sales of household cleaning products and aggressive marketing income will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Household Cleaning Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Surface Cleaners



Dishwashing Products



Toilet Cleaners



Other Cleaning Agents (bleach)

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the household cleaning products market in the houseware and specialties industry include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Household Cleaning Products Market size

Household Cleaning Products Market trends

Household Cleaning Products Market industry analysis

The growth in the housing market and increasing disposable income are likely to emerge as major trends in the market. However, balancing production cost, price, and quality of products may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the household cleaning products market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market - Global carpet cleaning products market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Automotive Screenwash Products Market - Global automotive screenwash products market is segmented by end-users (aftermarket and OEM) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist household cleaning products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the household cleaning products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the household cleaning products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household cleaning products market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

