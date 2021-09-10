$ 14.59 bn growth in Cloud Backup and Recovery Market-2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications Will Boost Demand | Technavio
Sep 10, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 14.59 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the cloud backup and recovery market to register a CAGR of 17.07%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
Factors such as reduction in IT expenditure, increase in demand for cloud-based applications, and stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as latency in the cloud network may threaten the growth of the market.
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- ICT
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the cloud backup and recovery market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43397
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The cloud backup and recovery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the cloud backup and recovery market in the internet services & infrastructure industry include Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud backup and recovery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market size
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market trends
- Cloud Backup and Recovery Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market by Operator Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud backup and recovery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acronis International GmbH
- Asigra Inc.
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Rackspace Technology Inc.
- Redstor
- Veeam Software Group GmbH
- Veritas Technologies LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article