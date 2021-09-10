$ 14.59 bn growth in Cloud Backup and Recovery Market-2021-2025 | Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications Will Boost Demand | Technavio

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Factors such as reduction in IT expenditure, increase in demand for cloud-based applications, and stringent security rules and regulations to secure customer data will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as latency in the cloud network may threaten the growth of the market.

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market is segmented as below:

End-user

ICT



Manufacturing



BFSI



Healthcare



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the cloud backup and recovery market:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43397

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The cloud backup and recovery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the major vendors of the cloud backup and recovery market in the internet services & infrastructure industry include Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud backup and recovery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market size

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market trends

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market industry analysis



Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform





Related Reports:

Backup-as-a-service Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market by Operator Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud backup and recovery market vendors

Table of Contents:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acronis International GmbH

Asigra Inc.

Commvault Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Redstor

Veeam Software Group GmbH

Veritas Technologies LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio