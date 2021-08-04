$ 141.05 Bn Growth Expected In Courier, Express, And Parcel Market | Analyzing Growth In Diversified Support Services Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing e-commerce market will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is segmented as below:

Consumer

B2B



B2C



C2C

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market size

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market trends

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the courier, express, and parcel market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the courier, express, and parcel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the courier, express, and parcel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcel market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Consumer

Market segments

Comparison by Consumer

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on consumer segment

Market opportunity by Consumer

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd.

Aramex International LLC

BDP International Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

One World Express Inc. Ltd.

SF Holding Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

