$ 142 Mn growth in Global Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand from Millennials to Boost Growth | Technavio
Sep 14, 2021, 15:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global chocolates containing alcohol market is poised to grow by USD 142.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABTEY Chocolaterie SAS, Charbonnel et Walker Ltd., Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Ferrero International SA, J.G. Niederegger GmbH and Co. KG, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Purdys Chocolatier, and Toms Gruppen A/S are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand from millennials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising health concerns about diabetes and obesity might hamper market growth.
Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our chocolates containing alcohol market report covers the following areas:
- Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market size
- Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market trends
- Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolates and organic chocolates containing alcohol as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolates containing alcohol market growth during the next few years.
Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolates containing alcohol market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the chocolates containing alcohol market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the chocolates containing alcohol market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolates containing alcohol market vendors
