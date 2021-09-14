$ 142 Mn growth in Global Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025 | Growing Demand from Millennials to Boost Growth | Technavio

Download Our Free Sample Report to know more.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABTEY Chocolaterie SAS, Charbonnel et Walker Ltd., Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA, Confiserie Leonidas SA, Ferrero International SA, J.G. Niederegger GmbH and Co. KG, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Purdys Chocolatier, and Toms Gruppen A/S are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand from millennials has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, rising health concerns about diabetes and obesity might hamper market growth.

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our chocolates containing alcohol market report covers the following areas:

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market size

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market trends

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand and popularity of dark chocolates and organic chocolates containing alcohol as one of the prime reasons driving the chocolates containing alcohol market growth during the next few years.

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Chocolates Containing Alcohol Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist chocolates containing alcohol market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the chocolates containing alcohol market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the chocolates containing alcohol market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of chocolates containing alcohol market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABTEY Chocolaterie SAS

Charbonnel et Walker Ltd.

Compagnie du Bois Sauvage SA

Confiserie Leonidas SA

Ferrero International SA

J.G. Niederegger GmbH and Co. KG

Lindt and Sprungli ( USA ) Inc.

) Inc. Oy Karl Fazer Ab

Purdys Chocolatier

Toms Gruppen A/S

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

