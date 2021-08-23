$ 147.79 bn Growth in E-learning Market | Impacts of Drivers & Challenges | Technavio
Aug 23, 2021, 11:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-learning market in the Education Services industry is poised to grow by $ 147.79 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the e-learning market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 16%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of gamification, learning process enhancements in the academic sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rise in in-house content development & adoption of open source solutions will hamper the market.
E-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The E-learning Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Higher Education
- Corporate
- K12
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
E-learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the e-learning market in the education service industry include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- E-learning Market size
- E-learning Market trends
- E-learning Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the adoption of microlearning are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-learning market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-learning market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-learning market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Articulate Global Inc.
- Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- City and Guilds Group
- Instructure Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- Skillsoft Ltd.
- Thomson Reuters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
