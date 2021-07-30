$ 147.79 Bn Growth in Global E-learning Market during 2021-2025 | Analysing growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the rising adoption of gamification and the learning process enhancements in the academic sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the rise in in-house content development will restrict the market growth.

The adoption of microlearning will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the rising adoption of open source solutions is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The E-learning Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Pearson Plc, Skillsoft Ltd., and Thomson Reuters Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the e-learning market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into higher education, corporate, and K12. Maximum growth is expected from the higher education segment during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Self-paced E-learning Market - Global self-paced e-learning market is segmented by product (packaged content and services) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market - Global adaptive learning software market is segmented by end-user (ed-tech companies, educational institutions, and corporate sectors), deployment (cloud-based deployment and on-premise deployment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

K12 - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City and Guilds Group

Instructure Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Pearson Plc

Skillsoft Ltd.

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/e-learning-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/e-learning-market

SOURCE Technavio