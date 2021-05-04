$ 149.96 Billion growth expected in Online Streaming Services Market | 14.38% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for online streaming services has increased significantly across the world. People spent more time indoors due to the imposition of lockdowns and work-from-home policies, which increased the popularity of online video streaming services. For instance, the viewership in online video streaming increased by 32%-37% in the US and Mexico since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet, the growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector, and the increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Online Streaming Services Market: Opportunities

The growing penetration of the internet and the increasing use of smartphones in countries such as China, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam is increasing the consumption of online content. This is presenting tremendous growth opportunities for market players. Besides, broadband network expansion and increasing awareness about the leading online digital providers, including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney in these countries will offer several growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Online Streaming Services Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the online video streaming segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. In addition, the rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity and increasing investments in internet technologies such as 4G and 5G will foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Online Streaming Services Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the growing on-demand video market and the declining live TV broadcast market in countries such as the US and Canada. Also, the high adoption rate of music streaming services will contribute to the growth of the online streaming services market in North America during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the online streaming services market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Online Streaming Services Market: Major Vendors

Netflix Inc.

The company offers subscription streaming entertainment services with over 167 million paid streaming memberships in over 190 countries consisting of TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.

Spotify Technology SA

The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to different catalogs of music and podcasts. The company offers audio streaming subscription services.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The company is engaged in the production and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and various other activities. The company offers a Chinese video streaming platform called the Tencent Video.

The Walt Disney Co.

The company generates revenue from affiliate fees, advertising, and other revenues, which include the sale and distribution of television programs. The company offers a subscription video-on-demand streaming service called Disney+.

iflix Ltd.

The company offers online entertainment services for emerging markets. The company offers video-on-demand entertainment services.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the online streaming services market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendors landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Eros International Plc

iflix Ltd.

Netflix Inc.

Spotify Technology SA

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

