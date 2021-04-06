$ 15.49 Billion growth in Global E-invoicing Market featuring Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, and Comarch SA among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The e-invoicing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three E-invoicing Market Participants:

Basware Corp.

The company offers invoice sending, invoice receiving, and supplier management solutions to meet a wide range of end-user requirements.

Cegedim SA

The company offers products such as GIS e-invoicing and jFSE.

Comarch SA

The company offers e-invoicing services that enable cost-effective handling of the invoice-related flow of electronic and paper in one integrated suite.

E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-invoicing market is segmented as below:

End-user

B2B



B2C

Geographic

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

The e-invoicing market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems. In addition, the shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model are expected to trigger the e-invoicing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.

