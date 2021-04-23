$ 153.87 Billion growth in Global Menswear Market | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, and Market Forecasts Through 2024 | Technavio
Apr 23, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global menswear market size is expected to grow by USD 153.87 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The evolving menswear fashion is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products might challenge growth.
Global Menswear Market: Distribution Channel
Based on the segmentation by distribution, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2020. Vendors operating in the market are continuously evolving their stores to maintain inventories and enhance customers' shopping experience. This is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the market in the offline distribution segment.
Global Menswear Market: Geographic Landscape
About 39% of the market growth came from APAC and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing urbanization and increasing disposable incomes will be crucial in driving the menswear market in APAC during the forecast period.
Companies Covered
- H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Industria de Diseño Textil SA
- Kering SA
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Nike Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Gap Inc.
- VF Corp.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Menswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in menswear market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the menswear market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the menswear market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menswear market, vendors
