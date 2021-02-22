$ 156.6 Million Growth in Global Endovenous Ablation Devices Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including AngioDynamics Inc., AtriCure Inc., and Eufoton srl | Technavio

Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: Key Findings

Endovenous ablation devices market value to grow by USD 156.6 million at almost 6% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 6% CAGR during 2021-2025 45% of market growth to originate from North America during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the EVLT devices segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Endovenous ablation devices market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of CVI (chronic venous insufficiency) is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The rising prevalence of blood clots and varicose veins has increased the incidence of CVI across the globe. Besides, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures in patients with CVI conditions has led to the adoption of technologically advanced devices such as endovenous ablation devices among healthcare professionals. Thus, the rising prevalence of CVI is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

"Growing demand for MI endovenous ablation procedures and Technological advances in endovascular ablation devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: Major Vendors

AngioDynamics Inc.

AngioDynamics Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides endovenous laser treatments for treating varicose veins in patients who prefer a minimally invasive procedure.

AtriCure Inc.

AtriCure Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers various radiofrequency ablation, pacing, and sensing devices.

Eufoton srl

Eufoton srl operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers diode portable laser field for various medical applications.

