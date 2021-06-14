$ 162.57 Billion growth expected in Global Information Security Products and Services Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The information security products and services market is driven by the increasing number of advanced and sophisticated threats. In addition, increased dependence on the internet is expected to trigger the information security products and services market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Major Five Information Security Products and Services Market Participants:

Broadcom Inc.: The company offers a wide range of information security products and services such as Symantec Cyber Security that helps to protect the business from Emerging and evolving threats, Privacy and compliance regulations, and increased risk that accompanies digital transformation.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.: The company offers Information security products and services under the names Quantum, Cloudguard, Harmony, and infinity vision.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers Security Services that help improve time to threat detection and response, strengthens security, controls access to networks and others.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.: The company offers Crowdstrike endpoint protection that unifies the technologies, intelligence, and expertise required to successfully stop the breaches.

Fortinet Inc.: The company offers Cyber security for Business such as Network Security, Fabric Management Center, Multi-Cloud Security, Application Security, Endpoint and Device Protection, Secure Access, and others.

Information Security Products and Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Information security products and services market is segmented as below:

Type

Hardware



Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Deployment

Cloud Security



On-premise Security

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Application Security Market - Global application security market is segmented by solution (web application security and mobile application security) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Smart Security Market - Global smart security market is segmented by Product (Surveillance systems, Intruder alarms, and Access control systems), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and End-user (Commercial, Residential, Utility Infrastructure, and Others).

