$ 169.82 Billion growth expected in Unified Communication and Collaboration Market | 46.81% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Unified communication and collaboration (UCC) solutions were widely adopted by large enterprises. Recently, the market has been witnessing a steady rise in the adoption of UCC solutions by many medium-sized enterprises and small-sized enterprises to make the workflow smoother and easier. The growing demand for UCC solutions is compelling market vendors to adopt various strategies to remain competitive in the market. Many such factors will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing demand for video and voice conferencing, increasing internet penetration, and growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devices.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market: Opportunities

The number of technology start-ups has been increasing significantly across the world. For instance, the number of listed domestic companies in East Asia and the Pacific was 14,716 in 2011. This number was increased to around 19,498 in 2019. Also, the rising adoption of BYOD and work from home policies by enterprises is increasing the demand for efficient UCC solutions . Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the enterprise segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing focus on streamlining business operations by enterprises. In addition, the proliferation of start-ups led by favorable government policies is expected to foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the presence of large enterprises and the high adoption of digitalization in the region. Also, the rise in the number of mobile workers and the rising demand for UCC solutions from colleges and universities are contributing to the growth of the unified communication and collaboration market in North America.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the unified communication and collaboration market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Unified Communication and Collaboration Market: Major Vendors

8x8 Inc.

The company offers 8x8 X Series that sets employees and customers free by connecting them with a single app for all modes of communication, running on the 8x8 Open Communications platform in the cloud.

ALE International

The company offers unified communications that can be used to connect the office to anywhere, whether remote, onsite, or at a client thanks to secure, reliable phones, and solutions.

Avaya Holdings Corp.

The company offers unified communications solutions that enable work-from-anywhere culture, so everyone is always ready to meet unplanned work head-on.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

The company offers unified communications & video surveillance management which supports management and monitoring of unified communications, videoconferencing, and video surveillance devices.

Microsoft Corp.

The company offers unified communications namely, Unified Communications Managed API 4.0 Runtime which is a managed-code platform that developers use to build applications that provide access to and control over Microsoft Enhanced Presence information, instant messaging, telephone and video calls, and audio/video conferencing.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the unified communication and collaboration market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

