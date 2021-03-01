$ 17.87 Billion Growth in Global Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025 | Key Highlights and Market Forecast for New Normal | Technavio
Mar 01, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antioxidant cosmetic products market is poised to grow by USD 17.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the antioxidant cosmetic products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension.
The antioxidant cosmetic products market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the antioxidant cosmetic products market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The antioxidant cosmetic products market covers the following areas:
Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Sizing
Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Forecast
Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Coty Inc.
- Natura & Co.
- Pierre Fabre SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- L'Oreal SA
- Natura & Co.
- Pierre Fabre SA
- Revlon Inc.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
SOURCE Technavio
