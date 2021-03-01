$ 17.87 Billion Growth in Global Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market 2021-2025 | Key Highlights and Market Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The antioxidant cosmetic products market is poised to grow by USD 17.87 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the antioxidant cosmetic products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension.

The antioxidant cosmetic products market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the Influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the antioxidant cosmetic products market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The antioxidant cosmetic products market covers the following areas:

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Sizing

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Forecast

Antioxidant Cosmetic Products Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Coty Inc.

Natura & Co.

Pierre Fabre SA

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coty Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Natura & Co.

Pierre Fabre SA

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



