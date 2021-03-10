$ 173.1 Million Growth in Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US | Men's Segment to Offer Maximum Opportunities | Technavio

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the men's segment in 2019.

What are the major trends in the market?

Funding for building new tennis facilities will be the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., and Under Armour Inc. are the major players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing awareness about the health benefits of sports. However, threats associated with counterfeit tennis apparel and footwear might challenge growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp., Lotto sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., and Under Armour Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing awareness about health benefits of sports will offer immense growth opportunities, threats associated with counterfeit tennis apparel and footwear are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US is segmented as below:

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market report in US covers the following areas:

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Size

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Trends

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies funding for building new tennis facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market across US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in U

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

COVID-19 impact and recovery of the end-user segment

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ASICS Corp.

Fila Holdings Corp.

Lotto sport Italia Spa

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

The Gap Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Research methodology

Currency conversion rates for US$

List of abbreviations

