$ 175.49 Million Growth in Global Suture Anchor Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., and Johnson & Johnson among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The suture anchor market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Suture Anchor Market Participants:

Arthrex Inc.

The company offers suture anchors under the brands, SwiveLock, Corkscrew, and others.

CONMED Corp.

The company offers suture anchors under the brands, CrossFT and GENESYS CrossFT.

Johnson & Johnson

The company offers suture anchors under the brand, GRYPHON.

Suture Anchor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Suture anchor market is segmented as below:

Type

Knotted



Knotless

Material

Biocomposite



PEEK



Metallic



Bioabsorbable



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The suture anchor market is driven by increasing sports participation leading to increasing sports injuries. In addition, other factors such as technological advances are expected to trigger the suture anchor market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

