$ 18.69 Bn growth expected in Publishing Market | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of lockdowns and other restrictions due to the spread of COVID-19 led to the closure of books shops for several weeks or months in 2020. This negatively impacted the revenue of traditional publishers. However, the increased sales of books through online channels helped publishers drive sales during the pandemic. Besides, the market witnessed an increase in the preference for eBooks and digital content as many people avoided physical books to avoid catching viral infections. All these factors are expected to have a positive impact on the publishing market during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing impact of e-books, increase in Internet penetration and speed, and changing business dynamics of the publishing industry.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Publishing Market: Opportunities

The penetration of tablets and e-reading devices is significantly increasing in both developed and developing countries. This is subsequently increasing the demand for digital content. The market is also observing a high growth in the number of independent publishers that create live content and news feed at nominal subscription prices. Moreover, factors such as the emergence of digital magazines, the rising number of online subscribers, and the increasing emphasis on digital education will provide significant growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Publishing Market: Segmentation by Platform

Based on the segmentation by platform, the market generated maximum revenue in the traditional publishing segment in 2020. However, the market is expected to witness faster growth in the digital publishing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of e-books, digital newspapers, and print magazines. Also, the rising penetration of portable devices and the availability of high-speed internet will fuel the growth of the digital publishing segment.

Publishing Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing adoption of technology in the education sector in countries such as China and India. Also, the increasing demand for digital magazines will contribute to the growth of the publishing market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the publishing market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Publishing Market: Major Vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

The company offers Kindle direct publishing. It enables authors and publishers to self-publish eBooks and paperbacks.

Hachette Book Group Inc.

The company is one of the leading trade and book publishers in the US. The company offers books for adults and kids. It offers audiobooks.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

The company offers publishing services for textbooks, instructional technology materials, assessments, reference works, and fiction and non-fiction for both young readers and adults.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

The company offers Custom publishing services that comprise digital text, digital solutions, prints, videos, charts, and others.

Pearson Plc

The company offers higher education books and custom content for students. It also provides digital learning solutions for higher education.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the publishing market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Publishing Market:

Global Digital Educational Publishing Market – Global digital education publishing market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Magazine Publishing Market – Global magazine publishing market is segmented by type (print and digital) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Digital Publishing Market – Global digital publishing market is segmented by type (text content, video content, and audio content) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Digital Education Content Market – Global digital education content market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Digital Content Market – Global digital content market is segmented by device (mobile and non-mobile), type (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Subscribe to our most popular "Lite Plan" at only $ 3000 per year and avail following benefits

View 3 reports monthly!

Download 3 reports annually!

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Traditional - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Digital - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Hachette Book Group Inc.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

News Corp.

Pearson Plc

RELX Plc

Springer-Verlag GmbH

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/publishing-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio