$ 183.8 Billion Growth in Global Alternative Finance Market 2020-2024 | 72% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global alternative finance market is poised to grow by USD 183.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Alternative Finance Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the alternative finance market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the P2P lending segment witnessed maximum growth in 2019.

Based on the type, the P2P lending segment witnessed maximum growth in 2019.

The emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity is the major trend in the market.

The emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. are the top players in the market.

CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by rapid growth in APAC.

The market is driven by rapid growth in APAC.

APAC dominated the market with a 72% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CircleUp Network Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Fundable LLC, Funding Circle Holdings plc, Fundrise LLC, GoFundMe Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, LendingClub Corp., and Patreon Inc. are some of the major market participants. Rapid growth in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this alternative finance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Alternative Finance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Alternative Finance Market is segmented as below:

Type

P2P Lending



Crowdfunding



Invoice Trading

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Alternative Finance Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The alternative finance market report covers the following areas:

Alternative Finance Market Size

Alternative Finance Market Trends

Alternative Finance Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of social media associated with growing digital connectivity as one of the prime reasons driving the Alternative Finance Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Alternative Finance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist alternative finance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the alternative finance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the alternative finance market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of alternative finance market vendors

