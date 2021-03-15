$ 187.56 Billion Growth in Global Catering Services Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand for Healthy Foods in Menus to Emerge as Key Trend | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global catering services market is poised to grow by USD 187.56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Catering Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the catering services market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Service, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the service, the market saw maximum growth in the contract catering services segment in 2019.

Based on the service, the market saw maximum growth in the contract catering services segment in 2019.

The rising demand for healthy foods in menus will be the major trend in the market.

The rising demand for healthy foods in menus will be the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS are the major players in the market.

Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS are the major players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of online catering. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the increasing popularity of online catering. However, fluctuations in food commodity prices might challenge growth.

APAC dominated the market with a 38% share in 2019

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aramark, bartlett mitchel Ltd., Compass Group Plc, Delware North Companies Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, DO & CO Group, Elior Group, Emirates Flight Catering Co., gategroup, and Newrest Group Services SAS are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing popularity of online catering will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in food commodity prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this catering services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business:

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Catering Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

Contract Catering Services



Concession Catering Services

Geographic Landscape

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The catering services market report covers the following areas:

Catering Services Market Size

Catering Services Market Trends

Catering Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising demand for healthy foods in menus as one of the prime reasons driving the Catering Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Catering Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist catering services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the catering services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the catering services market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America

, MEA, , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catering services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service placement

Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aramark

bartlett mitchel Ltd.

Compass Group Plc

Delware North Companies Inc.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DO & CO Group

Elior Group

Emirates Flight Catering Co.

gategroup

Newrest Group Services SAS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

