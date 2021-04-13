$ 19.56 Billion Growth Expected in Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market | Featuring Accenture Plc, Appian Corp., and BP Logix Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The business process management as a service (BPMaas) market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Business Process Management-as-a-Service (BPMaaS) Market Participants:

Accenture Plc.

The company offers business process management solution suite proven to optimize the workflow.

Appian Corp.

The company offers Business Process Management Suite covering the Four Aspects of BPM in a Circle - Design, Execute, Optimize, and Manage.

BP Logix Inc.

The company offers the business process solution suite with AI decision making.

Business Process Management-as-a-service (BPMaaS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Business process management-as-a-service (BPMaas) market is segmented as below:

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The business process management as a service (BPMaas) market is driven by increasing demand for process automation. In addition, the emergence of intelligent BPM solutions is expected to trigger the business process management as a service (BPMaas) market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the business process management as a service (BPMaas) market

