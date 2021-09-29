$ 19 Bn Growth in Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market| Decline in Sensor Prices to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 29, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the auto parts & equipment industry to grow by USD 18.99 billion between 2021 and 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The decline in sensor prices and increase in travel time will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- AEBS
- TPMS
- PAS
- Others
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the auto parts and equipment industry include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market size
- Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market trends
- Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market industry analysis
Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with the service and maintenance of ADAS will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market vendors
Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021
|
6.77%
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 8%
|
Historical Data
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Exhibits
|
115
|
Incremental growth
|
$ 18.99 Billion
|
Segments covered
|
Technology; Application; Geography
|
By Technology
|
|
By Application
|
|
By Region
|
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
