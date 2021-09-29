$ 19 Bn Growth in Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market| Decline in Sensor Prices to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The decline in sensor prices and increase in travel time will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market is segmented as below:

Technology

AEBS

TPMS

PAS

Others

Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market in the auto parts and equipment industry include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market size

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market trends

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market industry analysis

Stringent regulations promoting the adoption of ADAS will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs associated with the service and maintenance of ADAS will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Camera Module Market - Global automotive camera module market is segmented by functionality (driver assistance camera and driver support camera), application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicle), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive ADAS Sensors Market - Global automotive ADAS sensors market is segmented by product (radar sensor, image sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, and LiDAR sensor) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 6.77% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 8% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 115 Incremental growth $ 18.99 Billion Segments covered Technology; Application; Geography By Technology AEBS

TPMS

PAS

Others By Application Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Region

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA







Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

