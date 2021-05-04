$ 2.02 Billion growth expected in Action Camera Market | 10.70% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of lockdowns negatively affected and delayed the manufacturing of action cameras, which, in turn, hampered their sales in 2020. However, the market is expected to recover in 2021 with the implementation of social distancing measures and the increased availability of action cameras in online distribution channels.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing popularity of social networking sites, the increasing popularity of action cameras, and the high growth in adventure tourism.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Action Camera Market: Opportunities

The Middle East and Africa is the smallest market for action cameras. However, the region is witnessing a rise in the number of biking tournaments, such as the UAE Road Cycling Championship, Arabian Epic Series XCM2, and Coast to Coast Cycle Challenge. These events have a high demand for better viewing experiences, which is encouraging major vendors to enter the market and tap the growth potential. Also, the growing popularity of adventure tourism in Africa is expected to drive the demand for action cameras during the forecast period.

Action Camera Market: Segmentation by Technology

Based on the segmentation by technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the ultra HD segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for better viewing angles in the broadcast industry. Also, the rising popularity of reality TV shows will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Action Camera Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increase in the usage of action cameras by sports broadcasters. The market growth in the region will be maximum over the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the action camera market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Action Camera Market: Major Vendors

Sony Corp.

The company offers TV and audio & video, still and video cameras, and mobile communications. The company offers action cameras such as FDR-X3000, FDR-X3000R, HDR-AS300, and HDR-AS300R.

Toshiba Corp.

The company offers storage and electronic device solutions. The company offers action cameras such as Toshiba Camileo X-Sports.

Xiaomi Corp.

The company offers action cameras such as FIMI PALM Gimbal 4K, MADV 360° Sphere Panoramic Camera, Yi 360° VR Camera International, and others.

C&A Marketing Inc.

The company offers instant cameras, digital cameras, and action cameras. The company offers action cameras such as the Polaroid Mint Camera.

Olympus Corp.

The company offers digital cameras and voice recorders. The company offers action cameras such as Stylus TG-Tracker.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the action camera market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Ultra HD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

HD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Garmin International Inc.

GoPro Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

PLR IP Holdings LLC

Sony Corp.

TomTom NV

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

