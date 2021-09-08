$ 2.05 Billion Growth in Global E-sports Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., and Epic Games Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising number of e-sports events is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high cost of game development will challenge market growth.

The e-sports market report is segmented by game genre (MOBA, FPS, RTS, and others), revenue stream (sponsorships, media rights, advertising, publisher fees, and merchandise and ticket sales), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-sports market in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Epic Games Inc.

Gfinity plc

Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.

