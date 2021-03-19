$ 2.15 Billion Growth in Global Board Games Market 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Technavio
Mar 19, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board games market is poised to grow by USD 2.15 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the board games market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay.
The board games market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing support through crowdfunding platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the board games market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The board games market covers the following areas:
Board Games Market Sizing
Board Games Market Forecast
Board Games Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Asmodee Holding
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- CMON Ltd.
- Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG
- Hasbro Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG
- Ravensburger Group
- The Goliath Games LLC
Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market - Global canoeing and kayaking equipment market is segmented by product (canoes and kayaks and accessories), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (sports goods retailers, online retail, and others).
Global Surfboard Market - Global surfboard market is segmented by product (shortboards, longboards, and others), end-user (recreational users and professional users), distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver- Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asmodee Holding
- Atlas Games
- Clementoni Spa
- CMON Ltd.
- Goliath Games LLC
- Hasbro Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- PD-Verlag
- Ravensburger AG
- Thames & Kosmos
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
