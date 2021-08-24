$ 2.16 bn growth in Air Quality Monitor Market from Electrical Components & Equipment Industry | Technavio
Aug 24, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 2.16 billion is expected in the air quality monitor market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the air quality monitor market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The growing need to monitor indoor air quality in the residential and commercial sectors, deployment of air quality monitoring systems in the industrial sector, and government policies for air quality regulations will offer immense growth opportunities for the market's growth. However, high maintenance and additional costs, and high cost of deployment are some challenges anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Air Quality Monitor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Air Quality Monitor Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Government
- Commercial And Residential
- Energy And Pharmaceuticals
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download FREE Sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70743
Air Quality Monitor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The air quality monitor market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aeroqual Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TSI Inc. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market positions, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the air quality monitor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Air Quality Monitor Market size
- Air Quality Monitor Market trends
- Air Quality Monitor Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
Air Handling Unit Market by Type, Capacity, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market for Indoor Agriculture by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Non-Residential Air Conditioners Market in Europe by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
HVAC Air Filter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Air Quality Monitor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist air quality monitor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the air quality monitor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the air quality monitor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air quality monitor market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial and residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Energy and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aeroqual Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TSI Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article