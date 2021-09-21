$ 2.29 Bn growth in Heparin Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Prevalence of Coagulation Disorders to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects of heparin might hamper market growth.

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Heparin Market is segmented as below:

Product

Low-molecular-weight Heparin



Others

Market Landscape

Subcutaneous Injection



Intravenous/infusion

Geography

Europe



North America



Asia



ROW

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heparin market report covers the following areas:

Heparin Market size

Heparin Market trends

Heparin Market industry analysis

This study identifies the reintroduction of alternative sources to produce heparin as one of the prime reasons driving the heparin market growth during the next few years.

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heparin Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heparin Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heparin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heparin market vendors

