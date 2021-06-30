$ 2.30 billion growth expected in Female Contraceptive Market in the Personal Products Industry|Technavio
The female contraceptive market is poised to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the female contraceptive market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of innovative marketing strategies, the evolving consumer perspective, and the availability of different methods of contraception.
The female contraceptive market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing popularity of female condoms as one of the prime reasons driving the female contraceptive market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The female contraceptive market covers the following areas:
Female Contraceptive Market Sizing
Female Contraceptive Market Forecast
Female Contraceptive Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer AG
- Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC
- Johnson & Johnson Inc.
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mayer Laboratories Inc.
- Medisafe Distribution Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Veru Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Female contraceptive devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Female contraceptive drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
